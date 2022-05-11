Watch Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin; Kick-off 2:30pm

Wednesday 11 May 2022 15:47, UK

Sky Sports will show the Bundesliga live for the next four seasons

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin | 14th May 2022 | 14:30 KO

Live action from the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund face Hertha Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park.

Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons.

As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch Erling Haaland play his final match for Dortmund before his big-money move to Manchester City this summer.

The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.

