Watch Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen with our free stream and tactical cam!

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host second-placed Bayer Leverkusen in a huge top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Harry Kane and co will be aiming to boost their chances of reclaiming the Bundesliga crown from Leverkusen with a win at the Allianz Arena, which would maintain Bayern's perfect start to the season so far.

Leverkusen - who finally had their 35-game unbeaten run broken in the second league game of this season by RB Leipzig - could go level on points with the early pace-setters with victory this weekend.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream - which includes our special tactical cam, giving you a wide view of the pitch to see exactly how Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso are deploying their tactics.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season, with this game also live on Sky Sports Football from 5.20pm on Saturday.