Bundesliga live on Sky Sports: Watch Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and more live or stream online with NOW

Every 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday - considered to be the top match in the Bundesliga - will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports, starting with St Pauli hosting title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund - who added Jobe Bellingham to their ranks this summer - on August 23.

That will be followed by champions Bayern Munich - now able to boast Luis Diaz alongside Harry Kane in attack - travelling to Augsburg on August 30.

Sky Sports will also show a comprehensive highlights package and other shoulder programming throughout the week.

Saturday August 23 - St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund

Saturday August 30 - Augsburg vs Bayern Munich

Saturday September 13 - Bayern Munich vs Hamburg

Saturday September 20 - RB Leipzig vs Cologne

Saturday September 27 - Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Fans of LaLiga in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch clips and highlights from Spain's top division for the this season on the Sky Sports app, skysports.com, Sky Sports News and on Sky Sports' social media channels.

Sky Sports will show match highlights from each round of matches as well as live in-game action and the best moments from each match round.

Sky and LALIGA have reached a three-year agreement until the end of the 2027/28 season.

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.