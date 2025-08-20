Bundesliga live on Sky Sports: Watch Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and more live or stream online with NOW
Watch Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and more in the Bundesliga, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW; Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz among the stars on show in Germany's top division in the 2025/26 season
Wednesday 20 August 2025 09:31, UK
The Bundesliga is back and you can watch the best of the action live on Sky Sports or stream with no contract with NOW.
Every 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday - considered to be the top match in the Bundesliga - will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports, starting with St Pauli hosting title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund - who added Jobe Bellingham to their ranks this summer - on August 23.
That will be followed by champions Bayern Munich - now able to boast Luis Diaz alongside Harry Kane in attack - travelling to Augsburg on August 30.
Sky Sports will also show a comprehensive highlights package and other shoulder programming throughout the week.
Bundesliga live on Sky Sports
- Saturday August 23 - St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund
- Saturday August 30 - Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
- Saturday September 13 - Bayern Munich vs Hamburg
- Saturday September 20 - RB Leipzig vs Cologne
- Saturday September 27 - Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt
