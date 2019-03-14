Schalke sack Domenico Tedesco following Man City thrashing
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 14/03/19 6:27pm
Schalke have sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco two days after their 7-0 thrashing to Manchester City.
The defeat in Manchester in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie was their fifth defeat in a row.
Schalke have not won a league game since January 20 and have slipped to 14th in the Bundesliga table.
In the aftermath of the heavy defeat, Tedeso ruled out resigning, saying: "I haven't given a second thought to changing anything on my side.
"I am proud, even now, to be coach of Schalke 04. Even in these difficult times, I like being here and giving my all."
Huub Stevens and Mike Buskens will take charge of the team against RB Leipzig this weekend.