Schalke sack Domenico Tedesco following Man City thrashing

Domenico Tedesco said he would not resign after the 7-0 defeat to Manchester City

Schalke have sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco two days after their 7-0 thrashing to Manchester City.

The defeat in Manchester in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie was their fifth defeat in a row.

Schalke have not won a league game since January 20 and have slipped to 14th in the Bundesliga table.

In the aftermath of the heavy defeat, Tedeso ruled out resigning, saying: "I haven't given a second thought to changing anything on my side.

"I am proud, even now, to be coach of Schalke 04. Even in these difficult times, I like being here and giving my all."

Huub Stevens and Mike Buskens will take charge of the team against RB Leipzig this weekend.