Tahith Chong: Manchester United loanee among Werder Bremen players not released for international duty

Werder Bremen are only allowing one of their international call-ups to join his respective national side because of quarantine regulations.

The Bundesliga club's health department mandates a five-day quarantine for anyone returning from an area with a high coronavirus risk, which would mean players missing league action on their return to Germany.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong, who was due to join the Netherlands U21 squad to face Belarus and Portugal in Euro qualifiers, is among the players affected by the club's decision.

FIFA made changes to their regulations on the release of players in August with mandatory quarantines on return being one of the reasons for a club to prevent its players from travelling for international matches for the remainder of this year.

Only Czech Republic goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka will be allowed to leave Bremen and he is just permitted to face Germany in a friendly in Leizpig before returning to the club.

Senior internationals Yuya Osako (Japan), Josh Sargent (USA), Milos Veljkovic (Serbia), Milot Rashica (Kosovo) and Marco Friedl (Austria) are also staying in Germany during the final international break of 2020.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann said: "We spoke to our players and the associations. We know that the players would like to travel to their teams. However, given the overall situation, we cannot take that risk."