Arjen Robben to leave Bayern Munich at end of season

Arjen Robben has announced he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after 10 years with the Bundesliga club.

The 34-year-old joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009 and has since won seven league titles, four German cups and the Champions League.

"I can say that this is my last year [at Bayern] and it is good like that," Robben said after a meeting with fan groups. "I have taken the decision, personally, that this will be my last year.

"I think it is the right moment after 10 years. The club moves on and I may move on. It is the end of a very good and long period."

Robben has scored 98 goals in 198 Bundesliga games for Bayern.

The Netherlands international, who has also won league titles with PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid and featured in the 2010 World Cup final for the Dutch, added that he has no plans to retire.

"I may move on. I won't stop completely yet," he said.