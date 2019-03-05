Serge Gnabry signs Bayern Munich contract extension until 2023

Serge Gnabry has bagged six goals and four assists for Bayern Munich this season

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich until 2023.

The 23-year-old, who came through the Gunners' youth academy and made 18 first-team appearances, signed for Bayern in 2017 and has also enjoyed successful year-long spells at Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim since leaving England.

Gnabry, a full German international, joined Bremen from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £5m in 2016 and registered 11 goals in 27 games during the 2016/17 campaign, earning him a move to Bayern.

He spent the following season on loan at Hoffenheim where he scored 10 times in 22 matches, and this season he has impressed for Bayern, recording six goals and four assists in 21 Bundesliga games for the German champions.

"I feel really good here," Gnarby said. "I have a lot of fun with this team. I hope to win many titles and enjoy great moments. I'm looking forward to a good future with Bayern Munich."