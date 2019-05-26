Jerome Boateng advised to leave Bayern Munich by club president Uli Hoeness

Jerome Boateng was on the bench during Saturday's German Cup final in Berlin

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has advised Jerome Boateng to leave the club and take on a new challenge.

Boateng, 30, is under contract with Bayern until the end of the 2020/21 season but Sky in Germany understands that the club will allow him to leave if a suitable offer comes in during the transfer window.

"I would recommend him as a friend to leave the club," Hoeness said. "He needs a new challenge. Recently he has seemed out of place."

Boateng was an unused substitute in Bayern's final two Bundesliga games and did not figure in Saturday's 3-0 German Cup final win over RB Leipzig.

Boateng joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2011 and has won seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup in a eight-year spell in Germany so far.

Earlier this week, Hoeness confirmed Manchester City's Leroy Sane is a player the German champions are interested in signing.