Real Madrid still want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United - European Paper Talk

Paul Pogba in action during the pre-season friendly against Kristiansund

With the English transfer window set to close on Thursday, time is running out for clubs to complete their summer business.

Several big deals remain in the pipeline and these will have ramifications across the European market. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid haven't given up hope of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United and want to sell Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz to finance a move for the French star before the English transfer window closes on Thursday. (AS)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the Spanish champions hope to complete another signing before the end of the transfer window. (Sport)

And that could be Neymar. Barca have worked throughout the summer to re-sign the Brazilian from PSG and their latest proposal would see Neymar arrive on loan and then sign permanently in 2020. (Sport)

Italy

Juventus are prepared to offer Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba. (Tuttosport)

Paulo Dybala (left) and Mario Mandzukic celebrating winning Serie A

Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who isn't keen on a transfer to Manchester United. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are also interested in signing the Argentine and are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi to Juventus in exchange. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Nerazzurri have reignited their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku with the Manchester United striker's move to Juventus in doubt. Inter are prepared to pay £65m plus bonuses for the Belgian international. (Sky Italia)

Manchester City have agreed terms with Juventus over a deal for Joao Cancelo. The Premier League champions will pay £25m plus Danilo for the Portugal international. (Sky Italia)

France

Marseille will hold talks with Fulham over a potential deal for Ryan Sessegnon. The full-back is also wanted by Tottenham but the Premier League side are not prepared to pay £25m given his contract expires next summer. (La Provence)

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

Leicester have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Manchester United-bound Harry Maguire. The Foxes are interested in Burnley defender James Tarkowski, Getafe's Djene Dakonam and Watford's Christian Kabasele. (RMC)

Newcastle have held talks with Lille over a deal for Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia. However, the Magpies are yet to make a formal offer for the 22-year-old. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Leroy Sane is determined to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich and has no intention of extending his contract, which expires in the summer of 2021, with the Premier League champions. (Kicker)

Bayern may sign two Sanes this summer with the Bundesliga champions interested in the City winger's younger brother Sidi, who currently plays for Schalke's youth side. (Kicker)

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.