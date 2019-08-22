Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho can thrive at Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp admits he did not use Philippe Coutinho in his preferred position behind the striker as much as he could have

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Philippe Coutinho to succeed on loan at Bayern Munich and admits he underused the Brazilian in his preferred position.

The 27-year-old signed for the Bundesliga champions on Monday in a deal that includes an option for Bayern to buy Coutinho from Barcelona for £109.8m at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder was more often utilised as either one of Klopp's front three or midfield three, before finding a similar positional dilemma at the Nou Camp after moving to Spain in January 2018.

Klopp told Kicker: "Coutinho didn't get to play in his preferred No 10 role all that much when he was with us, but he's a great No 8 and is a fantastic left-winger because he's incredibly good in tight spaces and has the pace to exploit bigger spaces.

"He dominates football matches, and is a real asset if he can put his stamp on the team.

"Bayern needed him, and Bayern wanted him. If they can integrate him and get the very best out of him, the Bundesliga will have a top player on its hands.

"Coutinho has an unbelievable eye for goal from range.

"I haven't seen a player coming in off the left and striking the ball with such regularity and precision from those kind of positions since (Alessandro) Del Piero."