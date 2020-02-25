Two Bayern Munich fans arrested at Champions League game against Chelsea
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 25/02/20 10:45pm
Two Bayern Munich fans were arrested ahead of the Bundesliga side's 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Met Police confirmed one was for assaulting a steward and the other for assault on a police officer as supporters attempted to enter the away end without a ticket.
A statement went on to confirm there was no further disorder at the game.
A Serge Gnabry double and a third from Robert Lewandowski did the damage against a Chelsea side who finished with 10 men following Marcos Alonso's dismissal six minutes from time.