Chelsea vs Bayern Munich.

UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Chelsea 0

  • M Alonso (sent off 83rd minute)

Bayern Munich 3

  • S Gnabry (51st minute, 54th minute)
  • R Lewandowski (76th minute)

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Ten-man Blues humbled as Serge Gnabry strikes twice

Gnabry double and Robert Lewandowski strike put Bayern in control of Champions League last-16 tie

Tuesday 25 February 2020 22:10, UK

Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring against Chelsea
Image: Serge Gnabry scored twice against Chelsea

Serge Gnabry's double inspired Bayern Munich as 10-man Chelsea were humbled 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

Gnabry, who scored four goals against Spurs in a 7-2 group-stage win in October, netted an exquisite quick double (51, 54) to put Bayern in control before Robert Lewandowski added a third (76) as the Bundesliga champions outclassed Frank Lampard's team.

Marcos Alonso was sent off six minutes from time for a flailing arm to complete a miserable evening for the hosts.

The result leaves Chelsea with a monumental task in the second leg on March 18, with Jorginho also set to miss out after picking up a second-half booking.

