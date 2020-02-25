Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Ten-man Blues humbled as Serge Gnabry strikes twice

Serge Gnabry's double inspired Bayern Munich as 10-man Chelsea were humbled 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

Gnabry, who scored four goals against Spurs in a 7-2 group-stage win in October, netted an exquisite quick double (51, 54) to put Bayern in control before Robert Lewandowski added a third (76) as the Bundesliga champions outclassed Frank Lampard's team.

Marcos Alonso was sent off six minutes from time for a flailing arm to complete a miserable evening for the hosts.

The result leaves Chelsea with a monumental task in the second leg on March 18, with Jorginho also set to miss out after picking up a second-half booking.

More to follow...