Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick signs permanent deal until 2023

Flick has been head coach at the club since November

Head coach of Bayern Munich Hansi Flick has agreed a deal to keep him at the club until 2023.

Flick had joined Bayern last summer as assistant to Niko Kovac, and was placed in charge on an interim basis in November when Kovac left by mutual consent.

The 55-year-old German was given a permanent deal in December until the end of the season, winning 18 of his 21 matches in charge. His new deal keeps him at the club for a further three years.

Bayern were four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with nine games left to play.

The club were also in good form in the Champions League, keeping a 100 per cent record and beating Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, before the second was postponed.

Prior to his time at the Allianz Arena, Flick had served as assistant to German national team manager Joachim Low, helping them lift the World Cup in 2014.

"We are very happy with Hansi Flick's work. The team has developed well under him and are playing attractive football," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"We are the only German club still involved in all three competitions, and I like the way that Hansi leads the team.

"His personal qualities and his empathy speak volumes for him. Bayern Munich trusts him and we are convinced that we will reach our future goals with him."