Timo Werner would be 'fantastic' signing for Liverpool, says Phil Thompson

0:54 Phil Thompson believes RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner would be a 'fantastic' signing for Liverpool Phil Thompson believes RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner would be a 'fantastic' signing for Liverpool

Timo Werner is good enough to challenge Liverpool's front three and would be a "fantastic" signing for the club, according to former Reds defender Phil Thompson.

The RB Leipzig forward is ready to sign for Liverpool if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15, but the Premier League leaders do not intend to make a move for him before this deadline.

Werner has scored 88 goals in 150 games for Leipzig since joining the club in 2016 and Thompson believes the Germany international would thrive under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

"I think he'll give a realistic challenge to the front three. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino - they look as though they're set," said Thompson.

"We do have Divock Origi but I think everybody realises that he's more of an impact player, for sort of the last 15, 20 minutes - but that's not really good enough.

Werner is ready to join Liverpool if they pay his £52m release clause

"We do need somebody a little bit better. Some people will say 'Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?'. I think he would and I think he does.

"You look at Manchester City, they've got two top class players in every position. That is what Liverpool need and I think Werner would help to give us that.

"With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need."

While uncertainty remains over the transfer market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Thompson is keen for Liverpool to reinforce their squad when business resumes.

The Germany international has scored 88 goals in 150 games for RB Leipzig

"I think we do need a back-up for Andy Robertson. He does play a lot of games," added Thompson.

"Neco Williams, at right-back, I do see him being able to cover for Trent [Alexander-Arnold], but I think at left-back - [Yasser] Larouci, the young lad we have is a really good player, but I think we need someone a bit more experienced.

"And I do think we need a bit of a creative player. I know they're talking about Adam Lallana going, but he is that sort of player.

"If you go back five years you'd be looking to bring Lallana in. He's the creative one in that hole behind Bobby Firmino, and I think that is an important place we can look to strengthen."

'Sadio Mane is more than happy at Liverpool'

Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are preparing a bid to sign Sadio Mane in the next transfer window but Thompson believes the forward is happy to remain with the European champions.

"We had the same thing with Mohamed Salah last summer, fending off Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. I think it was the same the summer before after he had his first season," said Thompson.

Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are keen to sign Sadio Mane

"These things always happen.

"Sadio Mane will [attract interest] as well because of the way he played - he was our best forward last year without a doubt and he does bring something great.

"If you're asking me who is the one that is happier at our football club, I would say Sadio Mane and I would think he's more than happy to be there."

Thompson unfazed by Eredivisie decision

The Dutch Eredivisie has become the first major European league to cancel its season as a result of the coronavirus, with leaders Ajax denied the title, and promotion and relegation scrapped.

However, Thompson isn't concerned that the decision will set a precedent for the Premier League, with Liverpool currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.

"This league is possibly a little bit different," he said.

1:16 Thompson says the decision to end the Dutch Eredivisie season early shouldn't affect the Premier League and Liverpool's chances of a first title in 30 years Thompson says the decision to end the Dutch Eredivisie season early shouldn't affect the Premier League and Liverpool's chances of a first title in 30 years

"Ajax were only top on goal difference, you know then it could change within a couple of games. Ours is maybe cut and dry at the top.

"There is so much at stake in the Premier League, with the finances for the teams and whoever is going to play in Europe and the relegation situation. It's a massive amount of money.

"No disrespect to the Dutch league but it is not as competitive financially as the Premier League."