How can Liverpool improve? Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness have their say

Where can Liverpool improve? Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness assess...

Sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, there may not be much room for improvement. But what can Liverpool do to get better?

Speaking on The Football Show, former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness insisted the best must attempt to get better, something they saw Liverpool do in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as Sir Alex Ferguson with Manchester United.

So, if Liverpool are to strengthen, where should they focus their efforts?

Carragher: Back-up for front three and left-back

Back-up for Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah is needed, says Carragher

"I think there could be something more in reserve for the front three. I think Liverpool have been lucky in that the best players and most important players for Jurgen Klopp have never really suffered injury-wise, certainly big injuries, if you think of the front three, the full-backs and Virgil van Dijk.

"Can there be more back-up if something happens? Certainly with Andy Robertson at left-back, probably the only recognised left-back at the club.

"I just think Liverpool need more than Divock Origi as back-up for the front three when they are out, and hence why Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner. I actually do think Liverpool need to invest to keep them where they are.

"So certainly for me, a strong understudy to Andrew Robertson, and certainly someone who is really going to push that front three. I think they certainly need to spend big to keep them ahead of the pack.

Liverpool's game is about energy in midfield, not always creativity, says Carragher

"I think the great thing about Klopp is he does give youngsters the chance. Not all of them will go on to become first-team regulars, but you will always get one or two who show the manager that they can step up.

"We talk a lot about Liverpool's midfield, we ask whether it lacks creativity, has it got a David Silva or Kevin De Bruyne? But Liverpool play completely different.

"Their central midfielder players have to run and cover a lot for the front three, so you look at midfield and the set up always has great energy. Even with (Naby) Keita and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are probably not first choice, when they come in are full of pace and energy. That is the most important thing for when Klopp is looking for a midfielder, not necessarily creativity, and it certainly something Curtis Jones can add to Liverpool."

Souness: Up front, and Werner the target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

"I think up front, and that's why I think they will go after Timo Werner.

"When we were the dominant team during my time as a player, every summer they spent money and brought players in. It was the Liverpool way.

"I'm thinking of Fabinho and Andy Robertson, they have bought players in the past that do not need to slot in to the side straight away, or make an instant impression, and that's a great place to be.

"Liverpool are there, where they can cherry-pick the best, and they do not have to come in and be a superstar from the first game onwards, and the pressure is off them, so they can look around and figure out what it takes to be a Liverpool player.

The best sides always look to improve in the transfer market, says Souness

"Man Utd had this for the best part of 20 years, having a successful team year-on-year and they can just add to it. Where you do not want to be is buying players while you are under pressure. As a player, if Liverpool were to invest now it gives you more competition, a fresh face, it is always healthy.

"When I became Liverpool I asked Ronnie Moran whether Bob Paisley was ever happy with his lot, and he said: 'No. He would stand there after you've won the league or European Cup, and when you jogged past, he would say: "We've got to keep an eye on him, his legs have gone, I think it's time for a change and we can do better in this position."'

"So even when we were being super successful, he was still looking to replace players, and that is the way big clubs operate."