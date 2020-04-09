Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz wants Bayern Munich move

Bayer Leverkusen want around £100m for midfielder Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz wants to join Bayern Munich once the transfer window opens, according to Sky in Germany.

Last season, the 20-year-old enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists, earning himself a call up to the Germany squad.

He has struggled to recapture that form this season, although interest is still high from Bayern, who are looking to rebuild their squad this summer.

Sky in Germany report Bayern manager Hans-Dieter Flick is keen to bolster his midfield ranks and sees Havertz as the ideal signing.

Leverkusen want around £100m for Havertz and are keen to generate as much money for him as they can, despite a stark warning from the Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert, who suggested the summer transfer window could "collapse" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Havertz celebrates scoring for Bayer Leverkusen against Rangers in their Europa League match

Sky Sports News reported in December Havertz was expected to stay at Leverkusen for the remainder of the current campaign.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs understood to have been monitoring Havertz in recent months.

Havertz is currently contracted to Leverkusen until 2022 having signed a five-year deal back in July 2017.