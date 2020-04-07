Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich deal until 2023

Muller has been at Bayern Munich for 20 years

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until June 2023.

The 30-year-old, whose deal at the Allianz Stadium was due to expire in June 2021, has spent his whole Bundesliga career with the Bavarian giants.

Muller was unhappy with his lack of game time in the first part of this season and was reportedly linked with a move to Manchester United in January, but Bayern have always considered him irreplaceable as a club figurehead and a leader and tied him down to a longer deal after "constructive and positive talks".

"Both sides signed with a really good feeling," Muller told the club's website. "'I'm sure that once we're playing again, we'll continue to be very successful. That spurs me on.

"For me, the number one priority was to extend at FC Bayern - and the club felt the same way. I've been with FC Bayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can't say that the club and I are just along for the ride - we fight for each other.

"This club is not just any old employer for me. It's my passion. I'm happy that I'll be here for two extra years, and I'll give everything on and off the pitch."

Bayern announced last week they also agreed a permanent three-year deal with head coach Hansi Flick, who took charge after Niko Kovac's sacking in November.

Muller originally joined Bayern's youth academy in 2000 from TSV Pahl and came through the youth ranks in 2008, scoring 195 goals in 521 appearances for the club since then.

This season, the forward has racked up eight goals and seven assists for the Bundesliga table-toppers and is hoping to add to his eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and one Champions League crown.

Muller was part of Germany's World Cup winning squad in 2014 but he was axed by head coach Joachim Low in March alongside Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels in favour of younger players.