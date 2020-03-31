Manuel Neuer wants to stay at Bayern Munich; Chelsea not an option

Manuel Neuer has yet to agree a new deal with Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer wants to extend his stay at Bayern Munich with a move to Chelsea this summer not an option at the moment, according to Sky Germany.

Neuer and Bayern are yet to agree on the length of the Germany international goalkeeper's contract extension, with his present deal expiring in the summer of 2021.

Negotiations are proving difficult under the current climate with focus in Germany understandably not on football with the Bundesliga suspended until April 30 at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old would also like to have an indication of the competitiveness of the squad for next season before committing to a new deal.

The Bundesliga leaders have already agreed a deal for Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel to join them ahead of the 2020/21 season.

It's been reported that Chelsea are interested in bringing Neuer in as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga but a move to London is not an option for him at the moment.