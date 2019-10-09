Thomas Muller will not be allowed to leave Bayern Munich in January

Thomas Muller will not be allowed to leave Bayern Munich in January, according to Sky Germany

Thomas Muller will not be allowed to leave Bayern Munich in January, despite him being unhappy with his lack of game time, according to Sky Germany.

Reports in Germany had suggested that Muller wants to leave the Allianz Arena in the winter but it is understood that this is an exaggeration.

However, the World Cup winner is not happy with his lack of minutes on the pitch this season and both he and his agent will hold talks with the club about the situation.

Muller is unhappy with his lack of game time at Bayern

The 30-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, with half of those coming from the bench. He has scored once.

Sky Germany understand that Muller will not be allowed to leave Bavaria as he is considered irreplaceable for Bayern, as a club figurehead, a leader and as backup in three positions for No 10 Philippe Coutinho, striker Robert Lewandowski and out wide - where Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are currently starting.

Indeed, it is understood that Bayern would actually like to extend Muller's contract in the summer. His current deal expires on June 30, 2021.

Muller was axed by Germany coach Joachim Low

Muller has won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the Champions League with Bayern.

He was part of Germany's World Cup winning squad in 2014 but he, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were told they would no longer be considered for selection by Joachim Low in March.