Bayern Munich may revive interest in Manchester City's Leroy Sane in January, says Uli Hoeness

Leroy Sane is currently recovering from surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says he expects the club to revive their interest in signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

The Bundesliga champions were linked with the Germany international throughout the summer but gave up the deal and opted to sign Ivan Perisic on loan from Inter Milan.

Sane underwent surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament after picking up the injury in the Community Shield win over Liverpool in August and the 23-year-old is expected back most likely at the beginning of 2020.

Hoeness, who will stand down when Bayern hold fresh elections in November, said the club are monitoring Sane's recovery and could revisit the deal in the new year.

2:43 Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League

"We were very much interested and had discussions with him but he had his big accident, an awful injury, and we could not go on with it," Hoeness told the Planet Futbol podcast.

"We therefore have to wait now [and see] how his recovery goes on

"I think the new leaders will have to sit down in January and February [and decide] what's going on with that."