Leroy Sane: Manchester City winger to undergo knee surgery in Austria

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will have knee surgery in Austria this weekend, after choosing to see the doctor that looks after the German national team.

Following City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sane is facing seven months on the sidelines after he tore the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee, early in the first half.

The German was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 13th minute after colliding with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sky Sports News understands that the 23-year-old will be treated in Innsbruck by Dr Christian Fink who, as well as taking care of Germany players, has also done major surgery on members of Bayern Munich's squad.

Most recently in March, he operated on French left-back Lucas Hernandez ahead of his club-record transfer to Bayern from Atletico Madrid.

City usually send their players to Barcelona to be treated by Dr Ramon Cugat, who operated on Kevin de Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy last season.

Sane himself had been linked with a move to Bayern Munich throughout the summer.

However, the Bundesliga champions recently secured the services of Croatian playmaker Ivan Perisic on a season-long loan from Inter Milan, after Sky in Italy reported the club had given up their pursuit of signing the City player.