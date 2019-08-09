Bayern Munich in talks for Ivan Perisic after Leroy Sane injury

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is close to joining Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are in advanced talks to sign Ivan Perisic on loan after giving up on signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to Sky in Italy.

Sane is set to undergo surgery next week after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in City's Community Shield win over Liverpool and is likely to miss the first few months of the season.

The 23-year-old has been Bayern's main target all summer in their bid to replace departed veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery but his injury has scuppered their plans to sign him.

Leroy Sane only played 13 minutes in Manchester City's penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday

As a result, the Bundesliga champions have now turned their attention to Inter Milan winger Perisic, who does not fit into new coach Antonio Conte's plans.

Sky in Italy report that the two clubs are in advanced talks over a season-long loan deal for the 30-year-old Croatian international, with negotiations progressing well.

Perisic, a Croatia international and World Cup finalist in 2018, asked to leave the club in January, according to managing director Giuseppe Marotta, but no suitable offers were received.

The 30-year-old was also close to joining Manchester United in 2017 as the two clubs were in advanced talks over a transfer but then-Inter manager Luciano Spalletti convinced him to stay.

Perisic originally joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015 for £17m and has scored 40 goals over four seasons with the Serie A club.