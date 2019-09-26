Live on Sky: Everton vs Manchester City

1:45 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night. A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night.

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Everton vs Man City in the Premier League.

Everton vs Man City Live on

Team news

Everton are still without Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin for the visit of Manchester City, but the former is closing in on a first-team return as he builds up his fitness. Djibril Sidibe may be pushing for a first Premier League start after building up his match fitness in their Carabao Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's 2-0 win at Everton in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's 2-0 win at Everton in the Premier League.

Manchester City have no new injury concerns but Pep Guardiola will have to decide who he partners with Nicolas Otamendi in defence, with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte still absent with injury.

How to watch

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 8-0 win over Watford in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 8-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Everton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches against Manchester City (W1 D4 L7), hammering City 4-0 at Goodison Park in January 2017.

Manchester City are looking to win four consecutive league matches against Everton for the first time since March 1972.

Everton have won 10 home Premier League matches against reigning champions - only Liverpool have won more (13). However, they suffered a defeat in this exact fixture at Goodison Park last season (0-2).

Manchester City have scored 24 goals in their opening six league games this season - the most by a top-flight team in the opening six matches of a season since Wolves in 1955-56 (25 goals).

Under Marco Silva, Everton have been able to recoup just four points from the 21 Premier League matches that they have gone behind in (W0 D4 L17) - no team to have played in the Premier League in both 2018-19 and 2019-20 have won fewer from losing positions.

Manchester City have scored in each of their last 28 Premier League games - only Arsenal (55 between 2001-2002) and Manchester United (36 in 2008) have scored in a longer run of consecutive matches in the competition.

Charlie's prediction

Although Marco Silva got a good result in the week against Sheffield Wednesday, he is under serious pressure. Their home form was good and then they bombed against Sheffield United. I don't know what their agenda is. They signed Moise Kean, who looks lively and decent, but has been given very little service, and then you have Richarlison, who sometimes doesn't look interested, and the talented Gylfi Sigurdsson behind. Idrissa Gueye going to PSG was a big blow. They brought on Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun against the Blades and took Bernard off, who was their best player.

What is Silva's goal? If they concede first, what are they going to do? And what happened to Tom Davies? He is on the bench but isn't close to the first team. City will keep the ball and pick Everton off when they attack. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are all scoring. They recovered pretty well from embarrassment at Norwich.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)