Miroslav Klose appointed Bayern Munich assistant coach for next season

Miroslav Klose is currently in charge of Bayern Munich's U17s

World Cup record scorer Miroslav Klose has signed a one-year contract to become Bayern Munich assistant coach under head coach Hansi Flick from next season.

Klose, who scored a record 16 World Cup goals and won the trophy with Germany in 2014, has been a youth coach at Bayern for the past two years, having been in charge of the U17s team since he retired as a player in 2016.

The 41-year-old, who played for Bayern for four years from 2007, will step up to become Flick's assistant on July 1.

Flick was assistant coach when Germany won the World Cup six years ago and Klose got his record.

Klose is Germany's all-time top scorer with 71 goals

Klose said in a statement: "We have known each other very well since our time in the national team and we trust each other both professionally and personally.

"For me this is the next step in my career as a coach."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said of Klose's appointment: "He is the most successful German striker from the last 15 or 20 years.

"I'm convinced that our forwards in particular will benefit from him."

Klose also played for Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen and Italian side Lazio, while at international level he scored a record 71 goals for Germany in 137 appearances.