Erling Haaland transfer news: Bayern Munich refuse to rule out move for Borussia Dortmund forward

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick admits he "cannot rule anything out" concerning the prospect of the club signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the future.

Since arriving at Signal Iduna Park from Red Bull Salzburg at the end of 2019, Haaland has established himself as one of Europe's top strikers, scoring 45 goals in 46 games in all competitions for the German club.

Haaland's latest strikes, his 18th and 19th Bundesliga goals of the campaign, came in the opening nine minutes at the Allianz Arena on Saturday as Dortmund raced to a 2-0 lead away at Bayern Munich before eventually losing 4-2 in Der Klassiker.

The 20-year-old's imperious form has seen him linked with some of the continent's top clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

"A lot is possible in life and you can't rule anything out. But it's future music and he has a long-term contract in Dortmund," Flick told Sky Germany when asked about the possibility of Bayern signing Haaland.

Image: Hansi Flick says Bayern Munich are 'thinking about' Erling Haaland, along with many of Europe's top clubs

The Norwegian is under contract at Dortmund until June 2024 but reportedly has a £66m (€76m) release clause which can be activated in the summer of 2022.

Flick admitted that Bayern are interested in the striker who has been touted as a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

"He is a player who is certainly a possibility for many top clubs, who are also thinking about him. That's what makes him stand out, of course," Flick added.

"As for the future, we all don't know. Things can move very, very quickly in football. That's why I'm not really worried about it."

Image: Haaland was substituted on Saturday after sustaining a knock to his ankle during a challenge with Bayern's Jerome Boateng

Dortmund beat Manchester United to Haaland's signature in December 2019 after a move to Old Trafford broke down despite the club meeting his then €20m release clause. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently admitted he tracks his compatriot's progress closely and feels certain Haaland will have a "fantastic" career.

Dortmund are sixth in the Bundesliga after their defeat to league leaders Bayern, four points behind the Champions League spots.

They face Sevilla in the round-of-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. Head coach Edin Terzic has said Haaland should be fit for the second-leg tie after he was substituted on Saturday following an ankle knock sustained in a collision with Bayern defender Jerome Boateng.

1:20 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he keeps in touch with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but insists he is happy with Manchester United's recent recruitment

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth tells the Pitch to Post podcast...

"This is shaping up to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer, if not years.

"Let's not forget, Borussia Dortmund managed to get Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg for around £17m back in January 2020.

"We understand that the release clause is around €75m, so around £66m, which kicks in in the summer of 2022. What that means is that Dortmund can ask for whatever they want this summer.

"With that in mind, you wonder whether a club who can afford Haaland will be thinking to themselves: can we blow everyone out of the water to make sure we get him, this summer?

"His agent Mino Raiola has said that four Premier League clubs would be interested in doing a deal: Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool."