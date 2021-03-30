Robert Lewandowski to miss Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final ties against Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich announce Robert Lewandowski will be out for around four weeks with knee ligament injury sustained while with Poland, which ruled him out of England clash on Wednesday; Bundesliga champions will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 7 and 13

By Tommaso Fiore

Tuesday 30 March 2021 16:46, UK

Bayern&#39;s Robert Lewandowski holds a ball before scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Image: Lewandowski has scored 42 goals in 36 club appearances this season

Robert Lewandowski will miss both legs of Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain with a knee injury.

The Poland captain suffered knee ligament damage during their World Cup Qualifier against Andorra on Sunday and returned to his club for further assessments.

The injury ruled him out of Poland's next World Cup Qualifier against England at Wembley on Wednesday night, with the original diagnosis stating he would be out for around 10 days.

However, the German champions announced on Tuesday the injury is worse than first feared and the 32-year-old striker is set to be sidelined for around four weeks.

"Robert Lewandowski has suffered sprained ligaments in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks," a Bayern statement read on Tuesday.

"After the Polish national team's 3-0 win against Andorra, Lewandowski travelled back to Munich prematurely, where the diagnosis was made by the medical department of the German champions.

"In Sunday's game, the 32-year-old scored the first two goals before he had to leave the field after 60 minutes after a collision."

Bayern continue their quest to retain their Champions League crown when they face Mauricio Pochettino's PSG in the quarter-finals on April 7 and 13.

Lewandowski has been the Bundesliga champions' talisman this season, scoring 42 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

