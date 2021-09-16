Leon Goretzka: Bayern Munich midfielder extends contract until 2026

Leon Goretzka has committed his long-term future to Bayern Munich until 2026, after summer interest from Manchester United.

The Germany international had entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and was on a list of midfield targets for United during the last transfer window, along with Eduardo Camavinga, who signed for Real Madrid, and Chelsea recruit Saul Niguez.

Gortetzka arrived at the Bavaria club in 2018 from Schalke and played a key role in Bayern's Champions League triumph last year under their former head coach Hansi Flick.

The 26-year-old has won three Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal twice, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Bayern. He also featured in their 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in August in the German Super Cup.

🗣️ @leongoretzka_: "The team, the club and the environment are not only highly professional but are also a family. The mix of these two things is what guarantees the success of this club." 🔴⚪#LG2026 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/tx28uOgeYH — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 16, 2021

Goretzka said: "We've won everything there is to win over the past three years. But what would be even better than winning titles is confirming and repeating these successes. We want to build on this in the coming years.

"The team, the club and the environment are not just highly professional, but also familiar. This mixture is one of the things that guarantees success at this club. I'm very happy to be extending my contract until 2026."

Goretzka has played in each of Bayern's four Bundesliga games so far this season, with Julian Nagelsmann's side currently second in the German top flight behind Wolfsburg after three wins and a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Image: Goretzka scored in Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary at Euro 2020

Speaking before the start of the season, Nagelsmann said he expected Goretzka to renew his deal with the club.

"I stay out of these issues. Of course, I have talked to him about my plans for him", the former RB Leipzig boss said.

"I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident. There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension.

"I'll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better."