Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich. German Supercup Supercup Final.

Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund 1

  • M Reus (64th minute)

Bayern Munich 3

  • R Lewandowski (41st minute, 74th minute)
  • T Müller (49th minute)

Latest German Supercup Odds

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski double earns German Super Cup

Robert Lewandowski scores twice for Bayern Munich in 3-1 German Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund as club legend Gerd Muller celebrated ahead of kick-off; Marco Reus and Thomas Muller also on target

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:12, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the DFL Supercup game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup and give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win as manager.

The Poland star, who scored a record 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, opened the scoring in the 41st minute and got the decisive third goal in the 74th after Marco Reus had pulled one back for Dortmund.

Nagelsmann had endured a difficult start as Bayern had not won any of their four preseason friendlies and were held to a draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga's opening game on Friday.

"I'd like to start hoarding titles," Nagelsmann said. "My predecessor and the players, they collected a lot."

The Super Cup was preceded by a minute's silence for former Bayern and West Germany great Gerd Muller, though it quickly became a minute's applause as Thomas Muller held a jersey with Muller's old No. 9.

Trending

Muller, who was known as "Der Bomber" for his scoring prowess, died on Sunday, aged 75.

Bayern Munich lifted the German Super Cup after a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund
Image: Bayern Munich lifted the German Super Cup after a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern made a better start but the biggest early chance fell to Reus when he was played through by Jude Bellingham. Manuel Neuer produced a brilliant save with his right foot.

Also See:

Dortmund's 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko thought he had scored but the goal was ruled out for offside, and Neuer produced another great save to deny Erling Haaland after Kingsley Coman flashed a shot just wide at the other end.

Lewandowski finally made the breakthrough before half-time when he surged through the middle to meet Serge Gnabry's cross with a thumping header inside the left post.

Robert Lewandowski netted a brace in the victory
Image: Robert Lewandowski netted twice in the victory

Dortmund's defence switched off for Bayern's second in the 49th minute, set up by Alphonso Davies and scored by Muller after Lewandowski's heel took the ball past Gregory Kobel in goal.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside in response, but Reus got the home fans going again just after the hour. Bellingham laid the ball back and the Dortmund captain struck a perfect curling shot from outside the penalty area inside the right post.

Lewandowski dashed Dortmund's hopes of a comeback, however, when Corentin Tolisso blocked Manuel Akanji's attempted kick out and Lewandowski had all the time he needed to pick his spot.

"Gutted I couldn't get my hands on the trophy, just like the lads are," said Bellingham, who was unstoppable at times for Dortmund. "We'll definitely use it to motivate us in the coming weeks. Now that the game is done, we just want to focus on the next one."

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q