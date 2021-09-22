Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker collects European Golden Shoe

Robert Lewandowski scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich last season; the Poland striker failed to score in just four of the 29 league games he played in; Lewandowski: "I am immensely proud."

Wednesday 22 September 2021 08:31, UK

Robert Lewandowski was presented with the European Golden Shoe

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski was presented with the 2021 European Golden Shoe on Tuesday, marking his achievement as the continent's top goalscorer for the 2020/21 season.

With 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances, Lewandowski comfortably outscored second-placed Lionel Messi (30) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29).

The reigning UEFA and FIFA Best Player averaged 1.50 goals per 90 minutes as Bayern picked up their ninth successive Bundesliga title.

Lewandowski failed to find the back of the net in just four of those 29 games.

"I have to honestly say that I am immensely proud," the Poland striker said. "I'm very satisfied.

"In the season when I scored that historic number of goals - 41 goals - there was a moment when for the first time I didn't think I could do it - because of the time when I was injured.

"But then I just thought about it for a moment, that I am so near to that record! However many matches I have I got when I get back, I have to be positively and believe that I can score 41 goals, and in that way match Gerd Mueller, who is someone I admire very much. That is a great history."

Lewandowski salutes his third strike
Image: Lewandowski has scored 11 goals in seven games for Bayern this season

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said: "This is a great accolade for Robert Lewandowski. Not just for his many, many goals but for the exemplary professionalism with which he gives everything for success every day.

"He's deserved to become the second FC Bayern player after the unforgettable Gerd Muller to be honoured with the Golden Shoe."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who managed Lewandowski while at Borussia Dortmund, said: "I'm delighted [for your achievement]. And I hope your score lots more goals. That's okay, as long as I'm not in charge of the team you score against.

"And I've said it before - and I'll say it again - I'm a bit proud of you."

