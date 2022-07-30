RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane off the mark as five different scorers help Bayern retain Supercup

Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to lift German Supercup; Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane all on target for Bayern Munich; Marcel Halstenberg, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo with goals for RB Leipzig
Saturday 30 July 2022 21:52, UK
Sadio Mane scored his first official goal for his new club as Bayern Munich held off a late comeback from RB Leipzig to retain the German Supercup in a 5-3 thriller.
Jamal Musiala swept past Peter Gulacsi to open the scoring for Bayern, before Mane opened his Bayern account when Serge Gnabry squared for the former Liverpool to slot home forom close range.
Benjamin Pavard added a third on the stroke of half-time before Marcel Halstenberg pulled a goal back with a header.
Gnabry reinstated Bayern's three-goal lead, but Christopher Nkunku's converted penalty offered RB Leipzig a glimmer of hope.
Dani Olmo made it 3-4 setting up a tense finish, with Leroy Sane scoring on the break deep into added time to make it 5-3 to Bayern Munich with the last kick of the game.
Bayern are now 10-time winners of the German Supercup and have now lifted the trophy lifted for the third consecutive season.
More to follow...
