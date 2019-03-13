Jadon Sancho will stay at Borussia Dortmund next season, says sporting director Michael Zorc

Jadon Sancho will remain at Borussia Dortmund next season despite speculation linking him to a number of Europe's top sides, according to the club's sporting director Michael Zorc.

The 18-year-old has played a key role in Dortmund's Bundesliga title challenge this season, making 34 appearances and scoring nine goals so far, and that form led to an England call-up which saw him make his debut for Gareth Southgate's side in October.

His impressive displays have also led to speculation that Sancho could leave Dortmund this summer, with reports linking the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain with a £100m move for the winger, but Zorc has dismissed those suggestions, insisting he will remain in Germany.

Jadon Sancho in action during England's 3-0 friendly win over USA at Wembley Stadium

"Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him," Zorc told Sport Bild.

"I am far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I maintain that his transfer would be hard to beat even for the biggest clubs in the world at the moment."

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc

Sancho left Manchester City to join Dortmund in August 2017, making his debut in the 2-2 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt in October that year.

He has won three caps for England and is expected to be included in Southgate's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro later this month.