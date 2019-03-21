Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund form is not surprising, says Andries Jonker

0:51 Jadon Sancho has been a 'sensation' at Borussia Dortmund simply because of how good he is, according to former Arsenal youth coach Andries Jonker Jadon Sancho has been a 'sensation' at Borussia Dortmund simply because of how good he is, according to former Arsenal youth coach Andries Jonker

Jadon Sancho's success in the Bundesliga should not come as a surprise, according to former Arsenal and Bayern Munich coach Andries Jonker.

The Dutch coach believes the 18-year-old, who is back in England on international duty, is merely confirming the talent that everyone knew he had at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho currently tops the Bundesliga assist charts with 15 and has chipped in with eight goals in a fine season abroad.

"He's a huge talent, everybody knew that," said Jonker, whose most recent managerial job was with Wolfsburg. "In Germany he is confirming his huge talent, it's no surprise, you knew it.

Jadon Sancho made his England debut against Croatia in October and featured again against the USA at Wembley

"He needed that time to practise, to get the level, the power the strength and to handle the situation.

"He's being seen as some kind of sensation because he's just 18 years old and playing for Borussia Dortmund.

"Bayern Munich are interested, which is a huge thing. Just 18 years old and that good."

Jonker suggested that young English players are seeking opportunities abroad because of the difficulty in breaking into first teams at home.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was also picked in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers, has been the subject of offers from Bayern Munich, while Reiss Nelson has been impressing at Hoffenheim, on loan from Arsenal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a Bayern Munich transfer target

Jonker worked with the 19-year-old at Arsenal and believes he too has the potential to reach the top of the men's game.

"Reiss is the same as Jadon Sancho, he has the ability to play for an absolutely top club," said Jonker.

"I promised his mum in 2014 with all the changes in their life, I will take care of you and your family.

"In Arsenal there was no chance because it's about winning and those managers don't tackle the risk you might lose with a youngster.

Reiss Nelson is part of England's U21 squad

"If you lose with your youngsters then there's a problem because it's your choice, you took the risk, you can always be criticised.

"That's difficult for boys like Jadon and Reiss to come through in England."

England's future prospects look bright, but in Germany there are few players coming through of Sancho and Nelson's ilk, according to Jonker.

"Sometimes you have tremendous talents, sometimes you don't," said Jonker. "German teams are looking for quick, creative, individual players and they find them in England.

"But don't worry about the Germans, the Germans always come back."