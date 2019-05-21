Borussia Dortmund sign Nico Schulz

Nico Schulz has six caps for Germany

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Germany international Nico Schulz from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.

The 26-year-old defender has signed a five-year deal at the club through to June 2024.

Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich by just two points but Schulz is aiming to help his new club go one step further next season.

"Dortmund is a top club, whose style of football suits me really well. I think I can help the team. Together we can achieve something big," Schulz said.

"I know exactly what I owe to TSG [Hoffenheim], the people at the club, the training staff, the fans and my teammates."

Schulz has played for three Bundesliga clubs prior to this move, having enjoyed stints at Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim.

The left-back was given his first international call-up in August last year, making his debut in the friendly against Peru last September and scoring.

He has since scored two goals in six appearances for the national side, also finding the net in the European Qualifier against the Netherlands.

"Nico Schulz is a defender who has made a significant leap as a player in recent years," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc. "Just like the Germany national team has, we'll benefit from his physicality, pace and dynamism. A player with fighting spirit and hunger for success is a boon for any team."