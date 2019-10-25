Jose Mourinho interest denied by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have denied reported interest in hiring Jose Mourinho to replace Lucien Favre.

Out-of-work Mourinho, who admitted recently he has been learning the German language, has been in regular contact with Dortmund officials, according to German newspaper BILD.

Dortmund are currently fourth in the Bundesliga table having won half of their eight games so far this season, but they are only one point behind current league-leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

They are also in a battle to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages after losing to Inter Milan this week but, before that game, sporting director Michael Zorc said they are not currently planning to sack Favre.

He told Sky Germany: "We are not having a coach discussion and are happy to have Lucien Favre. These rumours around Mourinho lack any substance."

Jose Mourinho has been working as a football expert for Sky Sports in recent months, alongside the likes of Roy Keane and Graeme Souness.

Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United almost a year ago, and is reportedly Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's top choice to replace Zinedine Zidane should they opt to change head coach.

Mourinho has been working as a football expert for Sky Sports in recent months, alongside the likes of Roy Keane and Graeme Souness.