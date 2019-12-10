Axel Witsel: Borussia Dortmund midfielder out until 2020 after falling down stairs

0:17 Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre says Axel Witsel has undergone successful surgery on facial injuries suffered after falling at home. Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre says Axel Witsel has undergone successful surgery on facial injuries suffered after falling at home.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has undergone an operation after suffering a facial injury at home and has been ruled out of action until next year, manager Lucien Favre has said.

The 30-year-old Belgium international was hospitalised after falling at home ahead of Dortmund's Champions League clash against Slavia Prague.

Sky in Germany understand the player fell down a flight of stairs at his home, breaking his nose and injuring his jaw.

"He won't be able to play for the rest of the year ... It's a shame for him and us, he's an important player. Hopefully he is back as soon as possible," Favre said.

Witsel has made 18 appearances in the Champions League and Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals.

Dortmund are third in Champions League Group F, level on seven points with second-placed Inter Milan and four behind group leaders Barcelona.