Paco Alcacer wants to leave Borussia Dortmund after Erling Haaland arrival

Paco Alcacer wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this month with a move to an English club a possibility, according to Sky Germany.

The Spaniard has seen his first-team chances hindered further with the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg but the Bundesliga club would not let him go without them signing another striker, according to reporter Jesco von Eichmann.

Fellow Sky Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck says: "Alcacer's time is up. He's an impatient guy. He wants more playing time."

Behrenbeck cited Alcacar's relationship with head coach Lucien Favre as a factor, stating "you can hear that again and again from insider circles - (the relationship) has almost cooled off. Very bad actually. That's why Alcacer no longer sees his future at BVB."

He added a move back to Spain is also possible with Atletico Madrid considering him as a back-up option if a move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani can't be completed this month.

Cavani's contract in France expires in the summer and Atletico are confident they can agree a cut-price January move for the Uruguayan.

Alcacer began this season well scoring 10 goals in eight games for club and country but has not netted in his last 11 matches.

The Spaniard has started just one match for Dortmund since September.