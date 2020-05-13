Borussia Dortmund fans can prove Bundesliga resumption not 'a mistake', say police

Borussia Dortmund's supporters have been told to stay away from their stadium as the Bundesliga resumes on Saturday

The president of Dortmund's police force has urged German football fans to show it was not a "mistake" to allow the Bundesliga to resume this weekend after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus.

Concerns have been expressed over whether fans will congregate at Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion on Saturday as they play Schalke behind closed doors in a local derby as German football's top two tiers resume.

"I want to say to the football fans - the police are prepared," Dortmund police chief Gregor Lange said on Wednesday.

"And the fans have the chance to show that the decision for the restart was no mistake."

Dortmund's organisational director Dr. Christian Hockenjos is also confident that trouble will be avoided.

"My colleagues who are responsible for the fans told me the organised fan groups don't want to come to the stadium," he said.

England winger Jadon Sancho is likely to be in action for Dortmund

The resumption is set to go ahead despite several players from Germany's top two divisions testing positive for coronavirus since training resumed last month.

Three members of FC Cologne tested positive for it two weeks ago while second-tier club Dynamo Dresden placed their entire squad in quarantine after two positive tests.

Dortmund will employ additional measures - including how ball boys operate - within the stadium in any attempt to avoid any risk of transmitting the virus.

"We have 30 balls in the stadiums on different spots," Hockenjos added. "The players are responsible to get a new ball from one of the spots."

The idea is, if a ball flies far away, for example to the grandstand, the ball boys get the ball and put it on one of the spots. But the ball boys don't give the ball to the players directly."