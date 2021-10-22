Erling Haaland: Marco Rose says Borussia Dortmund forward will miss 'a few weeks' with hip flexor injury

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland will miss "a few weeks" with a hip flexor injury, head coach Marco Rose has confirmed.

Haaland had only just made his return from a muscle problem and scored twice as Dortmund beat Mainz 3-1 last weekend to go top of the Bundesliga table.

However, the 21-year-old has suffered a fresh setback ahead of his side's clash with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

🎙 Marco Rose:



“Thomas Meunier won't be able to play, Nico Schulz has a torn hamstring and Erling Haaland won't play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury." — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 22, 2021

"Thomas Meunier won't be able to play, Nico Schulz has a torn hamstring and Erling Haaland won't play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury," Rose said.

"Haaland has of course been down. He was happy to be back and still felt really good after the Mainz game."

Image: Haaland has scored 70 goals in 69 goals for Dortmund since joining the club

The Norway international missed his country's recent World Cup Qualifiers against Turkey, Montenegro and Latvia after being "unable to walk" because of a muscular injury.

It ruled him out of three Dortmund matches but he looked to be back to his best last weekend as his double against Mainz saw him reach 49 goals in 49 league matches.

In total, Haaland has scored 70 goals in 69 games for Dortmund since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg at the end of 2019.