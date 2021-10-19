Lionel Messi scores twice as Paris Saint-Germain fight back to beat RB Leipzig - Champions League round-up

Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as they rallied to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Parc des Princes.

Messi equalised in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi tipped his first shot onto the post before dinking a penalty down the middle for his third goal since joining PSG from Barcelona.

Image: Messi scored a Panenka-style penalty against RB Leipzig

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute before goals from Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele turned the game in RB Leipzig's favour.

However, Messi took over in the closing stages to secure an important win for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

In Group A's other game, Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Man City produced a scintillating attacking display to crush Club Brugge 5-1 in Belgium.

Group B: Porto inflict more pain on Milan

Image: AC Milan suffered a third straight defeat in this season's Champions League

Despite being unbeaten in Serie A so far this season, AC Milan cannot find a way to win in the Champions League.

Making their first group-phase appearance in eight years, Milan were beaten 1-0 at Porto in Group B on Tuesday for their third straight defeat in the competition thanks to Luis Diaz's 65th-minute winner.

It's the first time that Milan, who brought Zlatan Ibrahimovic on in the second half, have lost the first three matches in the group stage of the Champions League.

Elsewhere in the group, Liverpool lead the way with a maximum nine points from their three games following victory at Atletico Madrid.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool eventually won a thrilling battle with Atletico Madrid 3-2, in a game which featured an Antoine Griezmann-inspired two-goal comeback from the hosts before he was sent off, and then late VAR drama when the Spanish side were awarded a penalty.

Group C: Big wins for Ajax and Sporting

Image: Ajax hammered Borussia Dortmund 4-0

Ajax produced a dominant display to rout Borussia Dortmund 4-0 and keep up their 100 per cent record in the Champions League this season.

An early own goal by Marco Reus from Dusan Tadic's free kick was followed by decisive strikes from Daley Blind, Brazilian winger Antony and Sebastien Haller.

Ajax, who moved a step closer to a place in the next stage of the competition with victory, lead Group C by three points ahead of their previously unbeaten German visitors.

In the other game in Group C, Sebastian Coates waited years to score his first Champions League goal but only 12 minutes for the next one in Sporting Lisbon's big win over Besiktas.

The Sporting captain scored two headers in almost identical circumstances and won a penalty for good measure, as he led his team to a 4-1 win in Turkey.

The Uruguay defender was left unmarked to head in when Pedro Goncalves' corner was flicked on by Goncalo Inacio at the near post in the 15th minute before Cyle Larin equalised for Besiktas nine minutes later with a towering header from another corner.

Sporting restored the lead in the 27th minute with Coates' second header, from the same position, again after a corner was flicked on and he nearly made it a hat-trick with yet another header, but this time Besiktas captain Domagoj Vida put his arm in the way as the Croatian gave away a penalty, converted by Pablo Sarabia just before half-time.

Paulinho hit the post and the crossbar in the second half, and finally scored with a curling shot in the 89th minute to wrap up the visitors' victory.

Group D: Real get CL campaign back on track

Image: Vinicius Junior scored twice as Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0

Vinicius Junior scored twice, including a wonderful solo goal, as Real Madrid put their Champions League campaign back on track with a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who responded in fine style to their embarrassing defeat in their previous Champions League match against Sheriff, took the lead in the 37th minute when Shakhtar captain Sergiy Kryvtsov turned Lucas Vazquez's cross into his own net.

Vinicius Junior then lit up the second half by clipping the ball over goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin after being played in by Luka Modric before scoring again five minutes later, cutting past Dodo and then Kryvtsov in the penalty area before finding a finish.

He then set up fellow Brazilian Rodrygo before Karim Benzema completed the rout in stoppage time after getting on the end of Marco Asensio's cross.

The comprehensive victory sees the 13-time European champions move up to second place in Group D on six points.

Meanwhile, Sheriff remain top of the group based on the head-to-head with Madrid, despite losing 3-1 at Inter Milan.

Edin Dzeko scored one goal and set up another as Inter finally kick-started their Champions League campaign over previously unbeaten Sheriff on Tuesday.

Dzeko scored the opener and then set up Arturo Vidal for his side's second, shortly after Sebastien Thill had equalised for Sheriff.

However, Stefan de Vrij all but sealed Inter's first win of this season's Champions League in the 67th minute.