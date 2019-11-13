Frankfurt captain David Abraham banned for seven weeks for pushing Freiburg coach

David Abraham has been banned for all of Eintracht Frankfurt's remaining Bundesliga games this year after knocking over an opposition coach.

The club captain was sent off after pushing Freiburg coach Christian Streich with his shoulder while trying to gather a ball which had gone out of play during Sunday's league match.

The German soccer federation has banned the defender until December 29, ruling him out of six upcoming league games before Frankfurt play Mainz on January 2.

Abraham has also been fined 25,000 euros (£21,500).

Following the incident a mass brawl broke out after Freiburg's players chased Abraham.

Vincenzo Grifo has been banned for three matches after VAR (video assistant referee) spotted him retaliating against Abraham in the melee.

Freiburg went on to win the match 1-0 and sit fourth in the Bundesliga table while Frankfurt are ninth.