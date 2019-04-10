Thorgan Hazard to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in summer

Thorgan Hazard will be on the move this summer

Thorgan Hazard will leave Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, the Bundesliga club's sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed.

Midfield playmaker Hazard, the younger brother of Chelsea's Eden, has so far enjoyed a superb 2018/19 campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 37 matches in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and Eberl has revealed Monchengladbach are preparing to cash-in on their prized asset rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

"Thorgan has informed us that he doesn't want to extend his contract and that he wants to leave the club in the summer to take the next step," Eberl told Sky Germany.

"I've heard this statement 15 times in the last 10 years as really great players have left us. That's the way it is for us."

Thorgan is the younger brother of Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Hazard initially joined Monchengladbach on loan from Chelsea in 2014 before the move was made permanent a year later.

The Belgium international has since been linked with a number of different clubs, including a return to the Premier League with Liverpool, but Eberl admits he is in the dark over Hazard's next move.

He added: "We'll have to see where his path will continue. I don't know whether it will be at BVB, who are constantly being mentioned, or at Atletico Madrid, Liverpool or another club."