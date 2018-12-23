Eredivisie: Frenkie De Jong scores as Ajax close gap on PSV Eindhoven

Ajax ran out 3-1 winners against Utrecht

Ajax won 3-1 at Utrecht on Sunday to cut PSV Eindhoven's lead at the top of the Eredivisie back to two points.

Kasper Dolberg put the visitors in front after 14 minutes and Dusan Tadic doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the hour.

Teenage frontman Nick Venema gave the home side hope when he headed in with 15 minutes left, but Frenkie De Jong made sure of all three points for Ajax in stoppage time.

Feyenoord drew 2-2 at Den Haag, where they finished with 10 men following the second-half dismissal of midfielder Bart Nieuwkoop.

Nasser El Khayati gave the home side an early lead with a fine free-kick, but Robin van Persie set-up Steven Berghuis for an equaliser just before half-time.

Sweden forward Sam Larsson put Feyenoord in front with a curling effort in the 68th minute, before Nieuwkoop was sent off for a second caution with 15 minutes left.

Following a Video Assistant Referee review, it was deemed the foul was inside the penalty area and El Khayati equalised from the spot.

Elsewhere on Sunday, bottom club De Graafschap drew 2-2 at home against Vitesse Arnhem.

Frank Olijve put Graafschap ahead after 12 minutes but Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard levelled things up just before half-time.

Furdjel Narsingh restored the home side's lead in the 58th minute following a swift counter-attack, but Matus Bero secured a point with an angled equaliser after 65 minutes.

In the late kick-off, Willem II won 2-0 at Emmen.

Armenia forward Aras Ozbiliz broke the deadlock just before half-time and Fran Sol added another early in the second half.