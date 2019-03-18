Marc Overmars signs new Ajax deal until 2024

Marc Overmars will stay on as Ajax director of football until 2024

Marc Overmars has extended his contract as Ajax Director of Football until June 2024.

The former Gunners winger was linked with a similar role at Arsenal after Monchi chose to return to Sevilla as general sporting director over a move to north London.

Arsenal are looking for a replacement for Sven Mislintat, who left the Gunners as head of recruitment in February.

Overmars joined Arsenal from Ajax in 1997, scoring 25 goals in 100 appearances for the club, winning the double in his first season.

Overmars scored the winner at Old Trafford in 1998 as Arsenal went on to claim the title

News of the Dutchman's new deal will come as a blow to Arsenal, whose efforts to lure Spaniard Monchi to the Emirates Stadium went unrewarded after he left Italian side Roma.

Monchi's return to Sevilla was announced on Saturday and news of Overmars' new deal followed on Monday afternoon.

Monchi thanked the Premier League side for showing interest in him, but said he preferred to go 'home' to Sevilla, where he had previously worked with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery.

Monchi has returned to Sevilla for a second spell at the club

"I thank Arsenal for their interest," he said. "It has been the club that has shown the most interest in me but, in the end, I evaluated all of the offers I had on the table and I chose the one that convinced me most.

"I had other options, and very important ones that were flashier, but I've chosen Sevilla because its sporting project convinced me.

"I want to thank everyone that contributed to my return to what I consider to be my home."