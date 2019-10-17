UEFA bans Ajax fans from Champions League game at Chelsea

Ajax fans have been banned from the Champions League game at Stamford Bridge

UEFA has banned Ajax fans from the Champions League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 5 following crowd trouble in their fixture at Valencia.

The ban comes following a suspended sentence imposed after Ajax's Champions League game against Benfica last season.

Ajax were also handed a fine of €50,000 (£43,200) for the disturbances, and warned a further one-match ban could be imposed on selling tickets to their away supporters if they offend during a probationary period of one year;

An additional fine of €18,000 (£15,500) was also handed to the Dutch side for 'improper conduct of the team'.

Ajax have requested additional information from UEFA and have the right to lodge an appeal against the sanctions.

A statement on the club's website, saId: "UEFA has ruled on the events with Ajax supporters at Valencia-Ajax and the suspended sentence imposed after Benfica-Ajax last season.

"The biggest sanction is that Chelsea vs Ajax will be played on November 5 without (away) fans."