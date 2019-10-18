Ajax fans set for Leyton Orient trip after Chelsea Champions League away ban

Leyton Orient were promoted to Sky Bet League Two in the summer

Thousands of Ajax fans are set to attend Leyton Orient's Leasing.com Trophy game against Brighton U21s, after UEFA banned them from going to the Champions League fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

More than 2,000 Ajax supporters are planning on visiting the 9,271-capacity Brisbane Road, home of Sky Bet League Two side Orient, promoted from the National League last season.

UEFA banned Ajax fans from the Champions League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 5 following crowd trouble in their fixture at Valencia.

The ban comes following a suspended sentence imposed after Ajax's Champions League game against Benfica last season.

Ajax have requested additional information from UEFA and have the right to lodge an appeal against the sanctions, while many of their fans have been left in limbo having already booked flights and accommodation in London.

Dear @leytonorientfc. Are you willing to host 2.000 Ajax fans? We are systematicly and unlawfully screwed by @UEFA and @metpoliceuk. Lots of us booked transport and hotels allready ans will travel. You might risk a great atmosphere and memories forever. Kind regards, pic.twitter.com/hzWgJ0GVBF — vanpogototpopo (@vanpogototpopo) October 17, 2019

