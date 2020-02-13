Daley Blind returns after heart surgery in Ajax cup win

Ajax defender Daley Blind applauds the fans on his return to action after heart surgery

Ajax defender Daley Blind returned to action for the first time since undergoing a heart operation as he came off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 Dutch Cup win over Vitesse Arnhem.

The former Manchester United player was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after suffering from dizziness in a Champions League game against Valencia in December.

Blind was fitted with an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm and he made a surprise return to first-team training last week.

"I am really happy to be back on the pitch," Blind, who came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, told Fox Sports Netherlands.

"I had a little bit of tension beforehand because you don't know how it will go.

"The doctor really needed to hold me back and step on the brakes because I wanted to get back ASAP.

"I wasn't scared at all, I wanted to get back on the pitch as fast as possible."