Daley Blind returns after heart surgery in Ajax cup win

Last Updated: 13/02/20 7:15am

Ajax defender Daley Blind applauds the fans on his return to action after heart surgery
Ajax defender Daley Blind returned to action for the first time since undergoing a heart operation as he came off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 Dutch Cup win over Vitesse Arnhem.

The former Manchester United player was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after suffering from dizziness in a Champions League game against Valencia in December.

Blind was fitted with an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm and he made a surprise return to first-team training last week.

"I am really happy to be back on the pitch," Blind, who came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, told Fox Sports Netherlands.

"I had a little bit of tension beforehand because you don't know how it will go.

"The doctor really needed to hold me back and step on the brakes because I wanted to get back ASAP.

"I wasn't scared at all, I wanted to get back on the pitch as fast as possible."

