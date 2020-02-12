Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea in advanced talks for £38m Ajax attacking midfielder

Hakim Ziyech signed a contact with Ajax until 2022 in the summer

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and a £38m deal is likely to be completed in days.

Ziyech was one of Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard's top targets in January but Ajax insisted on keeping him until the summer.

Chelsea kept working on the deal after the window closed and it is understood the Premier League club are confident an announcement will be made soon before he moves to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Ziyech played a pivotal role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-final last season

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday that a £38m deal had been verbally agreed between the clubs.

Ziyech, who plays predominantly on the right wing but can also play as a No 10, signed a contract with Ajax until 2022 in the summer.

The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and registered 21 assists in 29 matches across all competitions for Ajax this season.

Hakim Ziyech tops the Eredivisie in per 90 stats for assists, chances created, shots, crosses attempted and final-third passes attempted

Why it makes sense for Chelsea to sign Ziyech

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol offers his insight on Chelsea's pursuit of Ziyech as well as an update on the rest of the club's transfer dealings...

Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea makes sense.

Frank Lampard has spoken regularly about signing a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard recently.

Eden Hazard left Chelsea to sign for Real Madrid in the summer

Ziyech is not as good as Hazard but he is getting there.

He was one of the best players on the pitch when Ajax drew 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in November and he put in two eye-catching performances in the Champions League semi-finals against Tottenham last season.

Ajax are used to selling their best players and it was always likely that Ziyech would leave this summer.

Chelsea would have preferred to sign him last month but Ajax wanted to keep him until the summer. They are top of the Eredivisie and still in the Dutch Cup as well as the Europa League.

Chelsea have been targeting wide players because Pedro and Willian are out of contract this summer.

Do not rule out Jadon Sancho also moving to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Lampard has up to £150m to spend but clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United also want Sancho.

It will now be interesting to see if Chelsea make a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. He wants to move to the Premier League and there are question marks over Kepa's future at Stamford Bridge.