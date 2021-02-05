Sebastien Haller: Ajax's record signing ineligible for Europa League due to admin error

Ajax's record signing Sebastien Haller will not be eligible to play in the remainder of the 2020/21 Europa League campaign due to an administrative error.

Haller joined the Dutch club on a four-and-a-half-year contract from West Ham for £20.2m in January, 18 months after the Hammers paid Eintracht Frankfurt £45m for the forward but failed to register the player in their Europa League squad on Wednesday.

Ajax were in discussions with UEFA and KNVB (Dutch FA) about the issue but now accept the club's record signing will only be available in domestic competition.

Haller, 26, has scored two goals in his first six appearances for Ajax since his arrival but will miss the club's last-32 tie against Ligue 1 side Lille later this month.

Ajax's deadline to name their Europa League squad was February 3.

The Eredivisie league leaders did, however, include Oussama Idrissi, who joined on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season on deadline day.

Haller, capped twice by the Ivory Coast, scored 10 goals in 48 Premier League games for West Ham.