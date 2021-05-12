Ajax melt down Eredivisie trophy to make mementoes for season-ticket holders

Ajax will share their latest title success with their fans - by melting down the Eredivisie trophy for mementoes.
All 42,000 of the club's season-ticket holders will receive a star weighing 3.45g, 0.06g of which has come from the trophy, awarded to Ajax for their 35th top-flight title success.
This season, Ajax played 30 of their 34 Eredivisie matches in an empty stadium as they also won the KNVB Cup.
General director Edwin van der Sar said: "This season, we have largely had to play without our fans. Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week. On the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts.
"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans however sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.' After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship."
"Playing without supporters has also been strange for the players," said Ajax captain Dusan Tadic.
"Playing in an empty stadium doesn't compare with an atmospheric Johan Cruijff ArenA. We have really missed our supporters over the past season here in Amsterdam and during all our matches."