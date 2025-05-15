Ajax blow nine-point lead to hand Eredivisie title initiative to PSV Eindhoven

There was a late drama in the Eredivisie on Wednesday night as 10-player Groningen scored in the 99th minute to draw 2-2 with Ajax, a result that let PSV Eindhoven overtake them and go top of the table ahead of Sunday's final round of games.

Ajax had been nine points clear of PSV in the title race with just five games to go, meaning they required just six points from their final five games to clinch a 37th Dutch title.

However, they have since stumbled badly, dropping 10 points - including two heavy losses - to allow Peter Bosz's side to move a point ahead of them as a result of their 4-1 win over Heracles on Wednesday evening.

Ajax, captained by England midfielder Jordan Henderson, had taken the lead through Anton Gaaei's 27th-minute strike, before Thom van Bergen levelled matters seven minutes after half-time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Ajax conceded in the 99th minute, PSV fans and players celebrate as it means they lead the Eredivisie going into the final game of the season.

Wout Weghorst then put Francesco Farioli's team back in front midway through the second period and when Groningen's Luciano Valente was sent off three minutes into stoppage time, the visitors appeared set for a crucial victory at the Noordlease Stadion.

However, that injury-time red card further extended the game, allowing Thijmen Blokzijl to dramatically level matters in the 99th minute.

In Sunday's final round of league matches, PSV visit Sparta Rotterdam, while Ajax host sixth-placed Twente.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.